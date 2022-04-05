ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City woman dies after a fall at Grand Canyon National Park

By TownLift // Associated Press
 3 days ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Utah woman on a private boating trip has died after a fall at the Grand Canyon, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials at the national park said 34-year-old Margaret Osswald of Salt Lake City was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River on Monday evening when she fell about 20 feet and sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities said Osswald had hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on the sixth day of a private boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Four people, including Osswald, have died this year within Grand Canyon National Park, according to a park spokeswoman.

A Colorado woman died in March when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a private boating trip.


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

