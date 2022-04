Believe it or not, we are right in the heart of prom season here in the Hudson Valley. High school students across the area are crossing items off their to-do list... For some of us, thinking back to prom memories might put a strain on the brain, but one thing that I still remember pretty vividly to this day is the stress of picking out the perfect dress for prom.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO