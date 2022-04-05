ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City library book sale returns after three-year hiatus

By Gage Teunissen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After an almost three-year hiatus, the library book sale is back.

The Friends of the Sioux City Library and volunteers are busy unpacking thousands of books in the old Yonkers space at the Southern Hills Mall for the annual book sale which was canceled the past two years due to COVID.

The money raised by the book sale primarily goes toward the summer reading program.

“It is a big job to do it because it takes a lot of people to get it to set up but I kind of missed it, you miss the same people that come back pretty much every year and it’s always nice to see the people you haven’t seen so it’ll be nice to see all these people that used to come,” said Ellen Shaner.

The sale begins April 7 and goes through April 16. A full schedule can be found below.

Sale Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 7

Opening Night ($5 Donation for 12+, $1 for 12 & under)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 8

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Noon – 6 p.m.

Monday, April 11 – Friday, April 15

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Free Day

10 a.m. – To Be Determined

Doors close at 6 p.m., or when the books are gone.

