Viewers had 1 big complaint about this year’s NCAA title game coverage

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year’s NCAA championship game between Kansas and North Carolina was an instant classic, but viewers were not happy about one particular aspect of the television experience. Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 and pulled off a comeback for the ages in the process. After the game, however, is...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 6

Christine Wells
3d ago

I watched the game on TBS, and they showed everything, that wasn't shown on TNT. Thanks TBS and Kansas Jayhawks for a very exciting Championship Game! Rock Chalk Jayhawk ♥️

Reply
5
DeeMatt Gallegos
2d ago

I'm not sorry to say, TNT, but this year couldn't be about, Duke or North Carolina. Just Because Coach K is retiring, does not mean, he needed to be the coach to get to the finals, and win the championship again. two things happened right this year. My only vendetta is that a championship went to the SEC, but that is always expected, in football. The SEC is the most dominant conference in all the land. The title, however went to Georgia, instead of Alabama once again. In basketball, the title in basketball didn't go to Duke, just because Coach K is retiring. Good Job KU.

Reply
2
