MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When West Virginia (17-10) stepped onto the field for the first time this season, a pair of true freshmen were featured in the starting lineup. The two first-year players, third baseman JJ Wetherholt and first baseman Grant Hussey, have been mainstays in the lineup ever since. Each have played in every game but one this year.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO