Bryan County, GA

‘Like a train came through’: Deadly tornado hits Bryan County

By Chase Justice, Molly Curley, Brian Gallagher
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

A storm system swept across the Southeast Tuesday bringing a deadly tornado, baseball-sized hail and extensive damage to Bryan County.

WSAV News 3

