SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Trash, shopping carts and suitcases taking over downtown Sacramento is nothing new, but some residents say the city isn’t doing enough to address the problem. CBS13 spoke to a woman who lives on 13th Street and did not want to be identified. She said she can see it all from her front porch. “It’s a safety concern,” the woman said. She explains it has gotten so bad that trash is pouring into the streets and making it hard to park or walk on the sidewalk. “The biggest concern is the trash situation. It’s just a lot. It seems like it’s accumulating...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO