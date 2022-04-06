Colton Hall, 27, of Louisville

Have you ever been walking in the woods and come across a cave? Depending on where you live and hike, it could happen a lot. In Kentucky, caves are everywhere. Some, like Mammoth Cave, are huge. Others, like the ones near my house are smaller and lead to small tunnel passages on the rock.
A Louisville Can Opener? Let's just say it's more of a where, than a what. And, except in very rare occasions, it doesn't even open a can. It has become super famous. The Courier Journal explains it like this,. The can opener is something of a legend in Louisville, with...
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is known for many things – bourbon, tobacco, basketball and the Kentucky Derby. But cheeseburgers?. Legend has it the combination of a hamburger, cheese and a bun was invented in Louisville in 1934 by Carl Kaelin at his restaurant Kaelin’s on Newburg Road.
Comments / 0