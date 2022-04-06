ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Colton Hall, 27, of Louisville

Funeral services for 27-year-old Colton Hall, of Louisville and...

What Is the Louisville, Kentucky Can Opener?

A Louisville Can Opener? Let's just say it's more of a where, than a what. And, except in very rare occasions, it doesn't even open a can. It has become super famous. The Courier Journal explains it like this,. The can opener is something of a legend in Louisville, with...
5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
