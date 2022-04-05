Severe Weather Statement issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly; Macon; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Montezuma affecting Sumter, Dooly and Macon Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Montezuma. * WHEN...From this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and extensive flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 26. The access road to Georges Boat Landing will be flooded at least 3 feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
