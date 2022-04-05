ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: Man shot following altercation near Bonanza, Eastern

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Itghq_0f0PNoIt00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of E Bonanza Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

In a media briefing, police said that officers responded to an apartment at around 2:30 p.m. and found a victim, described as a Black man in his late 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was inside the apartment with several other people when the alleged suspect, a Black man described to be 40 to 50 years old, entered and began to argue with the victim.

Police said that the argument led to a physical altercation before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing out the back window.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe that the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect, and that there had been some type of argument between them in the days leading up to the incident.

Police said they do not know who lived at the residence, and that they believe there were several other witnesses to the shooting who fled before police arrived.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonanza#Police#Eastern#University Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police found 25-year-old Daniel Greer, the suspect in an apartment shooting on Mar. 10, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Mar. 12. According to police, officers found Greer unresponsive at a hotel in the 5000 block of Koval Lane, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Greer […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police search for missing woman, 44, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas. Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say. Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy