Ben and Erin Napier are spreading their Home Town magic across the country with help from their fellow HGTV stars — and PEOPLE!. In the new series Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE (premiering April 24), the married designer and woodworker are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying it to six more American towns in need of a boost.

LAUREL, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO