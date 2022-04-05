ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses Flood in congressional race

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican congressional hopeful Mike Flood scored the endorsement Tuesday of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm advocacy group. Flood, a state senator and former speaker of the...

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

