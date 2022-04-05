Ricky Dean “Otis” Perkins

Ricky Garth Loveland Sr. age 71 passed away March 20, 2022 at his home. He was born July 10, 1950 to Garth and Connie Loveland. He attended school in Logan, UT graduating in 1968. Ricky joined the Navy in August 1968 serving until August 1972. He was stationed on the USS Enterprise off the coast of Vietnam. In December 1970 he married Genevieve May Kaae. He worked as an Electrical pump and motor repairman for over 20 years, the onto truck driving. He enjoyed his horse riding clubs, riding his motorcycle, and traveling every year to visit kids and grandchildren. Ricky is survived by his wife Genevieve Loveland, daughter Tina (David) Blair, son Troy Loveland, son Ricky (Mary) Loveland Jr., and daughter Jennifer (Benjamin) Proctor, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents Garth and Connie Loveland Viewing services will be Sunday March 27th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and prior to funeral services Monday March 28th from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.

