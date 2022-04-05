LifeFlight Called After Rollover Crash in New Bethlehem

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was killed after police said she crashed into a logging truck in Butler County. Route 8 was shut down near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township and the Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. when 47-year-old Ruth Alben drove through a flashing red signal, failing to stop before getting onto Route 8. Police said she was then hit by the logging truck. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Her car was towed away from the scene on a flatbed. Route 8 has since reopened. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

