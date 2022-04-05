ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

LifeFlight Called After Rollover Crash in New Bethlehem

By Jacob Deemer
Cover picture for the articleNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A rollover crash on Wood Street in New Bethlehem injured one person and temporarily closed a section of the street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Clarion County...

IN THIS ARTICLE
