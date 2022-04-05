Sponsored Content: Book A Unique Experience At The Springs Motel

Every year around the northern hemisphere’s spring equinox, I notice the word “Holi” on my calendar. My corresponding daily screen saver shows me beautiful colored powders on plates, ready for a festival of spring in the Hindu tradition. When I read about Holi, known as far back as the 4th century, my spirits rise: what fun to take colored powders and water balloons and catapult them toward friends and strangers, creating a human palette of random, moving art. In addition to the arrival of spring, this laughter-filled celebration represents eternal, divine love, forgiveness of others, the triumph of good over evil, and downright good fun.
Comments / 0