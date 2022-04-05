Clay County adding new recycling drop-off site in Middleburg this week

Recycling bin (Daisy-Daisy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Clay County FL — A new recycling drop-off location is coming to Clay County.

On Tuesday, the county announced an additional recycling drop-off location would be coming to Middleburg on Friday at Omega Park. The county says the location will have two 30 cubic yard containers for flattened cardboard and one for clean containers for plastic, tin, and aluminum. The new site will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week.

This new site now brings the total of temporary drop-off sites to seven, the other six locations include:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open 24/7

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, Kingsley Lake, open 24/7

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days a week

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days a week

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days a week

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days a week

Last week we reported when drop-off sites could remain in operation for a couple more years due to Waste Management struggling to recruit and retain staff. Curbside recycling pickup was suspended in August due to staffing shortages.

