Milligan athlete injured in fatal hit-and-run speaks at memorial for teammate

By Slater Teague
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJGaF_0f0PLSuD00

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University student-athlete Alex Mortimer, who was injured in a hit-and-run crash , gave an emotional prayer to close a memorial service for fellow student-athlete Eli Cramer, who died as a result of the crash.

Mortimer, Cramer, and fellow cross country and track runner Eli Baldy were hit while on a practice run last week in Virginia.

Live like Eli: Milligan community remembers student-athlete killed while running

On Tuesday, the university held a memorial service for Cramer at Seeger Chapel.

“He respected and loved people…and if there was one phrase that as people walk out of here today, that they would remember Eli’s life or who he was as a person, was that Eli was a lover of people,” Mortimer said.

Milligan runner injured in DUI crash speaks from hospital bed

Holding back tears, Mortimer then said a prayer to conclude the ceremony.

Mortimer was released from the hospital on Saturday after suffering serious injuries.

The driver who struck the three athletes, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, is facing several charges , including driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

Special Agent: Megan Boswell told police she knew Evelyn was dead a week before remains found

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Special Agent David Gratz took the stand Thursday morning at a court hearing for Megan Boswell’s upcoming murder trial. Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae Boswell and sending several agencies on a multi-state search, appeared at the hearing that finalized a […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
WJHL

District attorney general speaks on Summer Wells case for the first time

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the night of June 15, District Attorney General Dan Armstrong called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help with the search efforts for Summer Wells. Almost 10 months later with no real developments, this case is unlike anything he’s ever worked on before. “The sheriff will contact other law […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
