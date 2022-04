CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of five agriculture and three fertilizer stocks he believes investors should consider purchasing. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused wheat to rally significantly, and "given that Russia and Ukraine account for roughly a third of the world's wheat production, there's a real possibility that we could be looking at a global food shortage as this drags on," the "Mad Money" host said.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 DAYS AGO