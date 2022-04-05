ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Confirms It Is Testing Edit Button After Elon Musk Polls Followers

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is testing an edit button, the company said on Tuesday. The feature has been one of the most requested changes to the social networking service for over a decade. On Monday, after Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter was revealed through a regulatory filing, he tweeted a poll to his...

