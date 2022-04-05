ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Native American restaurant opens in Broken Arrow

By Brady Halbleib
 3 days ago
A new restaurant in Broken Arrow is going back to Oklahoma's roots. The restaurant “NATV” features traditional Native American dishes.

Kitchen prep is just one of the many tasks Jacque Siegfried has before the soft opening of her new restaurant.

She says her father taught her how to cook, but it was her curiosity to learn more about her Native American culture that added to her cookbook.

“I ask questions so many people I meet,” Siegfried said.

After more than 10 years working at different restaurants, she says she lost a part of her culture. So, she took a chance on opening her own place.

Reluctant at first, she now sees this as an opportunity to reconnect with her culture, while also sharing it with others.

“Food has always been my answer to connect with people. That’s what I want to connect with, so that’s what I need to do.”

You won't find Indian Tacos on the menu. Instead, she’ll focus more on indigenous dishes and flavors.”

“You’re going to have more of those earthy flavors involved in it. But, we’ll still have that connection to the fry bread because everybody loves fry bread.”

Siegfried debuted her food at the mother road market where she graduated from the Kitchen 66 Program. She touts some of her success by learning how to promote and market her unique dishes and how she can improve.

The restaurant is north of 91st Street on Main Street in Broken Arrow. They are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this week and they’ll add lunch hours next week.

