VIDEO: Justin Moore Makes A Young Fan’s Day At The Boys & Girls Club In Arkansas

Good guy, that Justin Moore.

The country star and Arkansas native is a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club in his home state, often performing at fundraisers and helping to raise money for the organization that provides after-school programs for children.

Justin has performed 8 benefit concerts so far for the Boys & Girls Club of Saline County, Arkansas, raising over $700,000 for the organization so far. And the group has also established a Justin Moore Music Academy for kids, where they have the opportunity to learn to play instruments like piano and guitar.

So it’s safe to say it’s a cause that’s near and dear to Justin’s heart.

Well last week Justin made a stop at the Boys & Girls Club in Bryant, Arkansas for their annual awards luncheon. And while he was there, he made one young fan’s day.

The boy named Weston brought along his guitar, and during the program he had a special request for Justin, asking if the country star would sign his guitar.

Justin was, of course, happy to oblige – though he warned young Weston that his signature was “gonna decrease the value.”

But Weston wasn’t done yet, and also asked Justin to perform a song for him. I mean, he was already holding a guitar, so why not?

Justin joked that he liked Weston’s moxy before delivering an acoustic performance of “Small Town USA” for the boy and the rest of the crowd.

Pretty awesome of Justin to use his celebrity status for such a good cause. And you can bet that he definitely made one young fan’s day.