Netflix's To All the Boys Spinoff Series XO, Kitty Reveals Full Cast — First Look

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Netflix is sending teen matchmaker Kitty Song-Covey halfway across the world for a romantic adventure of her own. But as she moves to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Kitty will soon learn that “relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

That ominous warning comes straight from the logline of XO, Kitty , a new series spun off from the streamer’s popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. The half-hour comedy’s 10-episode first season has officially begun production in Seoul, with Anna Cathcart reprising her title role as the younger sister of Lara Jean.

Joining Cathcart as series regulars on XO, Kitty are Choi Min-yeong ( Dream Palace ) as Dae, Anthony Keyvan ( Love, Victor ) as Q, newcomer Gia Kim as Yuri, newcomer Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald (Paramount+’s upcoming Players ) as Alex, and Regan Aliyah ( Club Mickey Mouse ) as Juliana.

Recurring players include Yunjin Kim ( Lost ) as Jina, Michael K Lee ( Law & Order: SVU ) as Professor Lee, and Jocelyn Shelfo (Prime Video’s upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty ) as Madison.

No additional details were revealed about any of the above characters.

Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild serve as co-showrunners of XO, Kitty , executive-producing alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora are set to direct the show’s first season.

Are you excited to follow Kitty (and her heart) to South Korea? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the new series below.

