INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle is experimenting with artificial intelligence in its kitchen to cook and season the Mexican Grill's signature tortilla chips. Appropriately named "Chippy," the robot is trained to replicate Chipotle's exact recipe of corn masa flour, water and sunflower oil to cook the chips, then season them with salt and finish them off with just the right amount of fresh lime juice.

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO