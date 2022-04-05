ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our Flag Means Death’: 3 Reasons HBO Max’s Comedy Deserves a Season 2

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have yet to check out HBO Max‘s new comedy Our Flag Means Death, then what are you waiting for?. From creator David Jenkins, this half-hour series tells the story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy man who trades in his family life for a swashbuckling pirate adventure on...

B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'And Just Like That' Renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max

Expect to see even more of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends! On Tuesday, HBO Max confirmed that there will be a second season of the Sex and the City reboot!. In the season finale, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are all making big moves in their lives.
TV SERIES
Rutherford Source

What’s Leaving HBO Max in April 2022

This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Unfortunately, some titles will also be leaving the service in April. What’s leaving HBO Max in April 2022. More HBO Max News. TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN...
TV SERIES
Person
Rhys Darby
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Blackbeard
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth unveils glamorous transformation as she shares exciting news

Ali Wentworth has been inundated with compliments after unveiling her glamorous makeover in her latest video online. The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share an update on her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, but fans were distracted by her appearance. The mom-of-two looked incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death': Rhys Darby on How the Finale Is Actually Like 'Grease 2'

Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for Episodes 9 and 10 of Our Flag Means Death. The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard, otherwise known as Edward Teach (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death': Rhys Darby & David Jenkins on Working With Taika Waititi and Playing Pirates on a Real Ship

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Vico Ortiz on playing non-binary pirate Jim in Our Flag Means Death: I'm 'proud to be part of it'

The first time I met Vico Ortiz was just before the pandemic hit and they were about to take their drag king experience to the small screen on the Starz series VIDA. For that role, Ortiz was performing in drag as Danny Trejo in a full Machete costume. "You know, the same mustache that I wore for Danny Trejo is the mustache that I used to audition for this role," they tell EW when speaking about their latest role as Jim, the gender-bending pirate on HBOMax's Our Flag Means Death (the finale dropped on Thursday).
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle 294: Answer, clues for Saturday, April 9, 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 9, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Saturday’s was a bit tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged a second time

April 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Jennifer Lopez has announced she is engaged for the second time to actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck. "Major announcement!!!! OnTheJLo.com," Lopez teased in an Instagram video Friday that received nearly 3 million views as of Saturday morning. Another video shared via her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billy Crystal Has Strong Words for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Billy Crystal is the latest to give their thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars controversy, and he didn't hold back in the process. The legendary comedian and nine-time Oscars host spoke with Bob Costas on the journalist's new HBO Max series Back on the Record, defining the moment with Smith slapping Chris Rock as "assault."
CELEBRITIES

