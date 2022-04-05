ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

VTA reporting ridership is slowly coming back

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HY477_0f0PIubU00

In the South Bay, people are slowly beginning to ride public transportation once again after more than two years of living with COVID-19.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) announced they had over 61,000 week day riders on-average in March.

“We’re not there yet,” VTA tweeted Monday. “But we’re on our way!”

The transit agency has been fighting to keep afloat as it grappled with positive cases within its workforce and fewer people using public transportation in fear of catching the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WELW_0f0PIubU00

Two years ago, VTA saw weekday ridership drop significantly due to the pandemic — from over 115,000-weekday boardings in February 2020 to just over 27,000 in less than two months.

“Thanks to our loyal passengers, our ridership is growing,” the transit agency said.

“VTA ridership is now about 60% of normal pre-pandemic ridership.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

I-580 reopens following earlier closure due to possible shooting

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound I-580 in Livermore is open after being closed earlier Thursday afternoon due to a possible shooting, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities had responded to an incident of shots being fired on I-580 near First Street. CHP said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but have […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
News On 6

Tulsa Transit Sees Increase In Ridership

Many people are looking for ways to save money on their commutes due to the rise in gas prices. Tulsa Transit says public transportation is a great place to start. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Tulsa is $3.77. The high prices open the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating an overnight stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood. Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a reported stabbing at 24th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man. Medics showed up, but he died on scene. The SFPD’s […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KRON4 News

2 women found dead inside submerged car in Stanislaus River

(BCN) — Two women with ties to Stockton who had been reported missing earlier this week were found Tuesday inside a vehicle submerged in the Stanislaus River near a golf course in Ripon, police said. Alyssa Ros, a former Stockton resident who had moved to Long Beach, and Xylona Gama of Stockton were found dead […]
RIPON, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found dead at Santa Clara County jail

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating an in-custody death. On Monday, officials said San Jose police brought in a 58-year-old man to the Santa Clara Main Jail who was arrested on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment. According to the sheriff’s office, the following […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after shooting by Lake Merritt in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt late Wednesday night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. April 6 in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Though they provided medical aid, and were […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Roads closed as Berkeley police investigate shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Berkeley, police said in a Nixle alert. It happened in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Ashby Avenue where authorities are telling residents to avoid the area. Authorities have closed San Pablo Avenue between Ashby Avenue and Haskell Street, according to police. […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasant Hill police make kidnapping arrest

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) – A Pleasant Hill police officer convinced a barricaded suspect in a knife attack and kidnapping to surrender Wednesday. When officers responded about 5:13 p.m. in the 1800 block of Oak Park Boulevard, 31-year-old Frances Clausell had barricaded herself in a home with the 2-year-old child of a 33-year-old Pleasant Hill woman, […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy