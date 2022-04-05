VTA reporting ridership is slowly coming back

In the South Bay, people are slowly beginning to ride public transportation once again after more than two years of living with COVID-19.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) announced they had over 61,000 week day riders on-average in March.

“We’re not there yet,” VTA tweeted Monday. “But we’re on our way!”

The transit agency has been fighting to keep afloat as it grappled with positive cases within its workforce and fewer people using public transportation in fear of catching the virus.

Two years ago, VTA saw weekday ridership drop significantly due to the pandemic — from over 115,000-weekday boardings in February 2020 to just over 27,000 in less than two months.

“Thanks to our loyal passengers, our ridership is growing,” the transit agency said.

“VTA ridership is now about 60% of normal pre-pandemic ridership.”

