Nacogdoches, TX

Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking

By Stephanie Frazier
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT, Texas – A Little Rock, Arkansas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Leanthony Ray Moses,...

www.ktre.com

