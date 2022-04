SARASOTA, Fla. — Affected business owners are trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces after an EF-1 tornado touched down in a part of downtown Sarasota. The rebuilding process started right away Thursday morning with different teams that included contractors, surveyors, and insurance agents — all of which were on-site to assess the damage. Power crews were back out trying to repair power lines and poles and restore electricity to other commercial properties on the street.

