Duly Noted

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I am not sure where to start or how to be gentle about this. But I am a person who does a job that is a thing I have to go to a place to do. I perform an in person function. I have been driving to work as usual thru the pandemic since june 2020. So. to get to my point. WHAT is wrong with all y'all at home/work from home workers? What do we need to do to embolden you? Why arent you putting your foot down and saying "NO, WE WILL NOT GO BACK, GAS IS $6 A GALLON!" Why the FUCK are you making people go back to the office when we know we can run the whole fucking world from everyones living room? It took me 47 minutes to get home the other day. i live 7 miles from work. BE STRONGER, FOLKS?!? OR stagger your fucking start times? I am trying to be understanding. SURE! you want to get back to "regular" life but wow are we that weak that we can't collectively create a better model than bumper to bumper traffic when we ACTUALLY know- have the lived experience now - that this is entirely unnecessary? UGHHHHHHHHHH. SO MANY UGHS.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO