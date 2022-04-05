ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo judge decides man can be tried for May 2021 murder

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
A man accused of fatally shooting a new father in the chest after a confrontation inside a home will be tried for murder, a Pueblo judge decided Monday.

Kevin Woodard, 29, was taken into custody on May 3 last year, a day after he allegedly shot and killed Jason Carroll. Woodard has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Carroll had left his house on Berkley Avenue in Pueblo after a fight earlier in the day with his girlfriend, the mother of his child, Monica Paradise, about the presence of several people there, including Woodard, Paradise told the court Monday.

At around 2 a.m, he came home and became irritated because Woodard and another person were still there, she said.

He became angrier when he looked into the bedroom and noticed that his clothes were missing — Paradise had thrown them in a trash can behind the house after Carroll had left earlier in the day, she said.

"He kept repeating 'where is my stuff,' like 20 times," she said.

She replied to him, "I know where your clothes are, I'll get them, just give me a second," she said. But Carroll placed himself in front of the door and locked it, saying no one could leave "until I get my stuff," Paradise testified.

Woodard stood up and straightened himself out as if he was going to fight, Paradise said, though she said she didn't hear Carroll or Woodard exchange any words.

When Paradise moved to stop the two men from fighting, she said she got only halfway between the bedroom door and the couch where Woodard was standing when she saw a glint of steel as Woodard raised both arms to a 90-degree angle, and then an apparent muzzle flash.

Carroll grabbed himself where he had been hit, turned, unlocked the door, and went outside, Paradise said. He collapsed outside the front door of the house as she tried to help him.

Paradise testified that no one else besides her, Carroll, Woodard and one other person was in the house at the time of the shooting.

But two others — Ryan Steele and a woman who went by Robyn Palmer-Merritt, later identified as Natalie Turner — told investigators they had come to the house with Carroll, according to a police affidavit.

Both of them said there had been a verbal confrontation between Carroll and Woodard, that Woodard had shot Carroll, and that Carroll had not made any threats or attacked Woodard.

After the shooting, Woodard fled with Shields, according to an affidavit. He was apprehended the following evening in Arapahoe County for a non-lethal shooting in Fremont County on the morning of May 3, and the deadly shooting of Carroll in Pueblo in the early hours of the previous day.

A search warrant on his vehicle found a black, semi-automatic Ruger 9mm handgun. Shell casings that matched the gun's caliber were found on the scene, CSI Detective John Guerrero told the court Monday, and a 9mm bullet was found in the door behind where Carroll was allegedly standing when he was shot.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 23.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

