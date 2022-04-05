Joan Crabb Wilson

Mrs. Joan Crabb Wilson , age 83 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Mrs. Wilson was born April 5, 1938 in Cedartown, daughter of the late William A. Crabb and the late Loomas Williams Crabb. She worked alongside her late husband, Herbert Wilson, for 45 years at the family-owned business, Wilson’s Upholstery and enjoyed riding motorcycles with him.

For many years, Joan was a bus driver for the Polk County School District and was an avid member of the Victory Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she loved to sing in the church choir and was active in the “Busy Bees”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Herbert Wilson on July 11, 2020; four sisters, Frances Yarbrough, Mary Jo McCollum, Alice Wilson and Virginia Ledford; and four brothers, James Crabb, Harold Crabb, C. W. Crabb and Gene Crabb.

Survivors include three sons, Perry and Kathy Wilson of Cedartown, Brad and Tressie Wilson of Rockmart and Greg and Connie Wilson of Cedartown; three sisters, Annie Laura Hardin of Rome, Margaret Barber and Marie Rudeseal both of Cedartown; five grandchildren, Lee & Shalon Wilson, Heather & Lee Fletcher, Paige & Jason Purser, Cole & Amber Wilson and Montana Wilson; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilson will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Snapp, Rev. Richard Argo, and Rev. Jason Purser officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Perry Wilson, Brad Wilson, Greg Wilson, Lee Fletcher, Cole Wilson, Dalton Fletcher, and Lee Wilson.

Victory Baptist Church Busy Bee’s will serve as honorary escorts.

The family will receive friends at Victory Baptist Church on Sunday, April 3, 2022 prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Victory Baptist Church, Stockings of Love Ministry or the Lasting Legacy Building Fund, 15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart, GA 30153.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Joan Crabb Wilson.