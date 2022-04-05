ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Joan Crabb Wilson

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
Joan Crabb Wilson

Mrs. Joan Crabb Wilson , age 83 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Mrs. Wilson was born April 5, 1938 in Cedartown, daughter of the late William A. Crabb and the late Loomas Williams Crabb. She worked alongside her late husband, Herbert Wilson, for 45 years at the family-owned business, Wilson’s Upholstery and enjoyed riding motorcycles with him.

For many years, Joan was a bus driver for the Polk County School District and was an avid member of the Victory Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she loved to sing in the church choir and was active in the “Busy Bees”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Herbert Wilson on July 11, 2020; four sisters, Frances Yarbrough, Mary Jo McCollum, Alice Wilson and Virginia Ledford; and four brothers, James Crabb, Harold Crabb, C. W. Crabb and Gene Crabb.

Survivors include three sons, Perry and Kathy Wilson of Cedartown, Brad and Tressie Wilson of Rockmart and Greg and Connie Wilson of Cedartown; three sisters, Annie Laura Hardin of Rome, Margaret Barber and Marie Rudeseal both of Cedartown; five grandchildren, Lee & Shalon Wilson, Heather & Lee Fletcher, Paige & Jason Purser, Cole & Amber Wilson and Montana Wilson; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilson will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Snapp, Rev. Richard Argo, and Rev. Jason Purser officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Perry Wilson, Brad Wilson, Greg Wilson, Lee Fletcher, Cole Wilson, Dalton Fletcher, and Lee Wilson.

Victory Baptist Church Busy Bee’s will serve as honorary escorts.

The family will receive friends at Victory Baptist Church on Sunday, April 3, 2022 prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Victory Baptist Church, Stockings of Love Ministry or the Lasting Legacy Building Fund, 15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart, GA 30153.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Joan Crabb Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0f0PGsL600

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine urges civilians to flee as rail attack toll rises

LVIV, Ukraine, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Saturday called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack. Air raid sirens rang out across...
POLITICS
CNN

Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed two bills levying further sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the White House announced. The sanctions mark the administration's latest move to punish the two countries for Russia's ongoing deadly invasion of Ukraine -- and the first time the sanctions in response to the war have come from Capitol Hill.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedartown, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rome, GA
The Associated Press

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi, D-Calif., received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Herbert Wilson
Person
Alice Wilson
Polk Today

Polk Today

2K+
Followers
743
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy