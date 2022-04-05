Erika Jayne accused of being 'frontwoman' for estranged husband Tom Girardi as RHOBH star is named in $55M suit over alleged illegal business practices

Erika Jayne has been named in a newly-filed lawsuit along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi amid allegations of illegal business practices.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, was named in a legal filing by the firm Edelson PC, in addition to her company EJ Global LLC, Girardi, 82, his law firm Girardi & Keese and his lenders asking for a minimum of $55 million in damages in a jury trial, People reported Tuesday after reviewing legal documents.

The law firm Edelson PC said in legal docs filed in in the U.S. District Court - Northern District of California San Francisco that Jayne and others named in the lawsuit engaged in acts of racketeering, conspiracy, deceit, receiving stolen property, aiding and abetting the concealment of illegally-obtained money and goods, conversion and consumers legal remedies act.

The latest: Erika Jayne, 50, has been named in a newly-filed lawsuit along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 82, amid allegations of illegal business practices. She was snapped at an Oscars party in LA last month

The Atlanta-born reality star functioned as the 'frontwoman' to the unlawful 'scheme' perpetrated by Girardi and his associates, Edelson PC told the court, as she was 'selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful' via her 'significant public platform' as a star on the popular Bravo series.

Jayne 'displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives,' Edelson PC said in court docs, adding that she continues 'to lie about her own involvement, and to try to assist Tom and the others in getting away with it.'

Jayne 'made the cynical decision to leverage the scandal to further her career and stay relevant in the tabloids, meaning more exposure and a larger paycheck for her next season of performing on Housewives,' the law firm said in court docs.

Edelson PC told the court that emerging details about Girardi & Keese compare to 'a tale out of a John Grisham novel,' adding that it 'was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm' operating 'the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs' law.

The firm Edelson PC, named Girardi, 82, his law firm Girardi & Keese, Jayne, her company EJ Global LLC, and his lenders in the suit, asking for a minimum of $55 million in damages in a jury trial. He was snapped in LA in 2018

The suit claims Jayne continues 'to lie about her own involvement, and to try to assist Tom and the others in getting away with' alleged acts of fraud and embezzlement

'All told, it stole more than $100 million dollars from the firm's clients, co-counsel, vendors, and many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm.'

Edelson PC said in legal docs that Girardi & Keese's 'outward-facing success was built atop a house of cards' as it 'was siphoning off millions to fund Tom's and Erika's all-consuming need to spend - funding a lifestyle so lavish that Erika was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Jayne and Girardi, according to the Edelson PC filing, 'played up the part of flaunting their wealth and the fact that Tom was a powerful attorney who wooed celebrities, judges, and politicians alike ... but that money was not earned by the firm or by Tom, but was stolen: from co-counsel, from vendors with long overdue bills, and - by far the most unforgiveable for an attorney - from the firm's own injured clients.'

Edelson PC Founder and CEO Jay Edelson told the outlet in a statement that 'it is going to take some time to fully untangle the decades-long fraud committed by Tom's enterprise,' but he is confident his firm can prove that Girardi & Keese 'was operating as a criminal enterprise.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020 after a 21-year marriage, shortly ahead of the filing of the initial suit in Illinois. The former couple was seen on RHOBH

Jayne was pictured Sunday at an event in Universal City, California

'We understand that many of the people we have identified, including Erika and Tom's partners, have focused on a campaign of lies, misinformation, and victim blaming. While those tactics can work fine on a RHOBH reunion show, it is a disaster in a court of law.'

Jayne was originally named with her estranged spouse in the December 2020 class action lawsuit filed by Edelson PC, accusing them of fraud and embezzlement in connection with funds earmarked for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, in which all 189 people onboard died. In January, she was dismissed from the ongoing lawsuit filed against against Girardi in Illinois.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020 after a 21-year marriage, shortly ahead of the filing of the initial suit.

'After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,' she said at the time. 'This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.'

Girardi has since been living in a nursing home after he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and was placed into a conservatorship by his brother Robert.