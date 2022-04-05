ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Unplanned in Akron’ Adds Four to Cast Including Cree Cicchino

By Selome Hailu
 3 days ago
Cree Cicchino, Connor Kalopsis, Katy Mixon and Christopher Gorham have been cast in “Unplanned in Akron,” CBS ’s teen-parenting comedy pilot from Schuyler Helford.

The series follows two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life — that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just have to laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Cicchino plays Brianna, who is sharp-witted, outspoken and unfiltered. She’s emotionally mature beyond her years because she basically grew up playing “mom” to her four younger siblings. Now, she has an 8-month-old of her own. She and Tyler have an unbreakable bond and find each other hilarious. Cicchino is known for starring in “And Just Like That,” “Mr. Iglesias” and “The Sleepover.” Up next, she appears in the film adaptation of John Green’s novel “Turtles All the Way Down” and Jamie Sisley’s “Stay Awake.” She is repped by Circle of Confusion, A3 Artists Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Kalopsis plays Tyler, a fantastic — if overprotective — dad to his 8-month-old daughter. Sweetly optimistic and occasionally naïve, he’s totally in love with Brianna and thinks she’s way out of his league, so he feels like he’s got the best partner he’ll ever find. Kalopsis’ screen credits include “Outmatched,” “The Grinder” and “Bad Words.” He will also appear in Maureen Bharoocha’s upcoming film “The Prank.” He is repped by Buchwald, Inphenate and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Mixon plays Wendy, Tyler’s mom who works as a barista at the coffee counter where Brianna is a cashier. Supportive and pragmatic about her teen son’s new fatherhood, she’s not a coddler, but is fiercely protective of her family. Mixon’s prominent credits include “American Housewife,” “The Thing About Pam” and “George and Tammy.” She is repped by Principal Entertainment.

Gorham plays Jeff. Loving and supportive, Jeff is the parent Tyler gets his optimism from — a balance to his more skeptical wife, Wendy. Jeff may be the pushover of the family, but he is also the heart. Gorham is known for starring in “Covert Affairs” as well as “One Night in Miami,” “Insatiable” and “Ugly Betty.” He is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Verve and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Helford, known for playing Brigitte in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” serves as writer and co-executive producer of “Unplanned in Akron,” which received its pilot order in Feb. 2022. Emily Wilson supervises the series, and executive produces alongside Samie Falvey and Erik Feig for PictureStart and Chris Mills and Chris Emerson for Authentic. CBS Studios produces.

