Gaff backs Eagles for quick AFL rebound

By Roger Vaughan
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

West Coast star Andrew Gaff is bullish about a quick rebound, despite the Eagles' worst start to an AFL season since their only wooden spoon in 2010.

The Eagles are 0-3 and coming off a 55-point derby hammering ahead of Saturday's Marvel Stadium match against much-improved Collingwood.

COVID-19 protocols have cruelled West Coast, but Gaff said the mood in the team remains strong.

He said once they have more continuity of personnel again, the Eagles will rebound quickly.

'I feel that this weekend, with a full week of training, leading up to a big game against Collingwood, that will be really good for those 10-12 guys who came out of that (COVID isolation),' he said.

'Hopefully we don't lose any more this week and we get a bit more continuity back with training ... almost a full squad.

'I feel like the spirit in our team is as good as it has been ... we feel like a really good performance, a four-quarter performance, is pretty close.'

But Gaff admitted the poor start to season had been unfamiliar and unsettling, given last year's ninth place was the first time they had missed the finals since 2014.

'It's just a different challenge probably for a lot of us,' he said.

'It's only round three.

'The gap between our best and worst at the moment is probably too high.'

Gaff added one bonus for the Eagles was the number of young players being exposed to the AFL sooner than expected.

He mentioned Luke Edwards, Brady Hough, Xavier O'Neill and Connor West as less-experienced teammates who are gaining a lot from the club's current predicament.

'Those guys are going to be so much better down the track for the experiences and lessons they're learning at the moment,' he said.

'As a senior guy, it is really nice and refreshing to play with those guys ... .they're forging their way.'

