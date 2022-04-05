Portion of Rte. 8 in Shaler closed for hours due to single-car crash

SHALER — A portion of R 8 in Shaler was closed due to a single-vehicle car crash.

Police said the stretch is between Spencer Lane (Glenshaw Crossing) and East Pennview Street near Sheetz.

According to Shaler Township Police, a pole and wires are down, causing a power outage in the area.

Hundreds of Duquesne Light customers didn’t have power because of the crash. Since then, power has been restored.

As of 10:08 p.m., Allegheny County said the affected stretch of road will be closed for another three to four hours. The road actually opened around 11 p.m. according to Shaler Township police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

