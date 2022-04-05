ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

Nappanee police look for spray paint vandals

By DJ Manou, WSBT 22 Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNappanee, Ind. — The Nappanee Police department is asking for your help in a recent uptick in vandalism. It started about two weeks ago. Scattered throughout town, spray painted graffiti has been popping up on buildings and signs. But police say it’s become more than a one-off...

