'Maybe it'll help them stop smoking': Andy Robertson condemns being pelted with lighters by Benfica supporters after Liverpool run-out convincing 3-1 winners in Portugal

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson had condemned the Benfica fans who threw missiles at him and his teammates after Liverpool's resounding victory in Portugal.

Robertson provided the assist for Ibrahima Konate's headed opener as Liverpool took a giant stride towards the semi-finals.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, split by Darwin Nunez's strike for the Portuguese side, confirmed the victory and ensured Liverpool returned to Anfield in a strong position.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the Scotland international responded to a question about the hostile fans: 'They weren't best pleased, were they?

Andy Robertson said that he was hit by lighters from the Benfica section when taking corners

The left-back said that Liverpool still had a job to do at Anfield next week in the second leg

'I had quite a few lighters thrown at me, so maybe it'll help them stop smoking and take the positives.

'But, we've seen it a lot, people getting hit and things like that, it was quite close to me but none hit me.'

He went on to add: 'I know when it's late in the game and you get frustrated but, you know you shouldn't throw stuff onto the pitch and try to hurt people.'

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's second after Ibrahima Konate's opener for the Reds

The result leaves Liverpool a step away from their first semi final since their victorious year of 2019, but Robertson refused to allow his teammates to rest on their laurels ahead of next week's second leg.

He said: 'It's still a big game [next week]. We want to be in the semi-finals and there's still a lot of work to do to get there, but hopefully, with our home fans at our stadium, we can get the job done.'