ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Maybe it'll help them stop smoking': Andy Robertson condemns being pelted with lighters by Benfica supporters after Liverpool run-out convincing 3-1 winners in Portugal

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson had condemned the Benfica fans who threw missiles at him and his teammates after Liverpool's resounding victory in Portugal.

Robertson provided the assist for Ibrahima Konate's headed opener as Liverpool took a giant stride towards the semi-finals.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, split by Darwin Nunez's strike for the Portuguese side, confirmed the victory and ensured Liverpool returned to Anfield in a strong position.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the Scotland international responded to a question about the hostile fans: 'They weren't best pleased, were they?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvq7h_0f0PFu4L00
Andy Robertson said that he was hit by lighters from the Benfica section when taking corners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eK9fL_0f0PFu4L00
The left-back said that Liverpool still had a job to do at Anfield next week in the second leg

'I had quite a few lighters thrown at me, so maybe it'll help them stop smoking and take the positives.

'But, we've seen it a lot, people getting hit and things like that, it was quite close to me but none hit me.'

He went on to add: 'I know when it's late in the game and you get frustrated but, you know you shouldn't throw stuff onto the pitch and try to hurt people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq70a_0f0PFu4L00
Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's second after Ibrahima Konate's opener for the Reds

The result leaves Liverpool a step away from their first semi final since their victorious year of 2019, but Robertson refused to allow his teammates to rest on their laurels ahead of next week's second leg.

He said: 'It's still a big game [next week]. We want to be in the semi-finals and there's still a lot of work to do to get there, but hopefully, with our home fans at our stadium, we can get the job done.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'meets with Eden Hazard's agent over SHOCK summer transfer' as Mikel Arteta targets Chelsea legend on loan-to-buy deal, with the star continuing to be phased out at the Santiago Bernabeu despite injury and fitness struggles

Arsenal are closing on a stunning swoop for former Chelsea star Edin Hazard, according to reports. Hazard, 31, was one one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League during his time with the Blues. Signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for £89million, his career has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Foden has made it IMPOSSIBLE for Pep Guardiola to leave him out of his Man City team ahead of pivotal title clash against Liverpool... the starlet has been hailed as 'phenomenal' after some superb displays - and he LOVES playing against the Reds

Even when Phil Foden isn't in the starting XI, he seems to find a way to show his manager that he should be. The 21-year-old is having a great season at the Etihad - there is no doubt about that - but Pep Guardiola likes to keep him on his toes. Two of his last three games for Manchester City have seen him come on from the bench - and in both of those matches he provided either a goal or an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sevilla 4-2 Granada: Stoppage time goals from Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez secure thrilling win that catapults Julen Lopetegui's side to second in LaLiga

Sevilla scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league on Friday. Sevilla´s first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which both have games over the weekend. Runaway leader Real Madrid was nine points clear before hosting Getafe on Saturday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

January arrivals Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have slotted in seamlessly to Antonio Conte's Spurs project and they fit the club and Daniel Levy's philosophy... Tottenham have finally found the template for their next transfer targets

It says plenty about the successes that Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have already been that Tottenham are looking for more of the same in the summer. Players capable of making an instant impact on Antonio Conte's team are set to be the focus of their attentions in the next window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Benfica#Run Out#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Sean Dyche urges Burnley to 'deliver' again at relegation rivals Norwich after last-gasp win over Everton as they could be out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend

Sean Dyche has stressed the importance of Burnley following up their dramatic victory over Everton by showing they can 'deliver' again at Norwich this weekend. Maxwel Cornet's 85th-minute goal completed a 3-2 come-from-behind win for the Clarets against relegation rivals Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday. Ending a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah refuses to open up on 'really sensitive' contract dispute, with Liverpool star insisting it would be 'selfish' to discuss situation during vital period for quadruple-chasing Reds

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah has refused to publicly discuss his contract dispute with the club ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester City. Salah and Liverpool are thought to be locked in discussions over the wages on offer and the length of the new deal. The Egyptian said that there were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

GRAND NATIONAL TIPS: Longhouse Poet may stand between Minella Times and history as Kildare goes in search of another Grand National triumph

Rachael Blackmore returns to Liverpool today looking to repeat last year’s momentous Randox Grand National success aboard Minella Times, but the history-maker may find fellow Irish raider Longhouse Poet (Aintree, 5.15) standing in her way. Connections of Longhouse Poet have already tasted National glory in 2006 with Numbersixvalverde, and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Julie Fleeting took a leap of faith in football to become Scotland's all-time leading goalscorer and won everything in the women's club game as new documentary captures her success

During a career which saw her reach extraordinary heights and score goals for fun, Julie Fleeting could not be accused of losing focus. Netting 116 times in 121 appearances for Scotland more than proves she remained cool, calm and clinical on the pitch. But now, with the 41-year-old reflecting on...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy