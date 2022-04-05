Yanity: The Serra Siding Extension is a Project of National Significance

He died a year ago. His estate just gave Tampa Bay charities $63 million | April 6. What incredible people David and Virginia Baldwin were, sharing their wealth with those who really need it. I never had the privilege of meeting them, but I’d be willing to bet that if they were still alive and owned rental properties, they wouldn’t be raising rents and gouging their tenants out of a week’s groceries just because they could. While supply chain issues and the high cost of food aren’t problems easily solved, it seems to me that the problem of affordable rents is: Stop the greed. When we vacated our rental home in Phoenix, the property owner who paid cash for the home increased the rent by $400 for the next tenant, no matter that the tenant was a single parent. Because she could. Wealthy investors and property owners could easily get by and live happily ever after with the profit they were making a few years ago, but it appears that is no longer enough. Bottom line, it is a lack of conscience. Not so complex a problem at all.

ADVOCACY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO