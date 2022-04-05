ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Yanity: The Serra Siding Extension is a Project of National Significance

By brian-yanity
localocnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor through Orange County is a vital economic corridor for the entire Southern California region. Passenger and freight trains have run on this ‘Surf Line’ track since 1888. Its alignment through Dana Point and San Clemente is defined by the terrain, a key...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
HeySoCal

Worker on Metro Purple Line Extension Project killed

LA Metro and Fire Department officials Thursday are investigating how a worker who was struck by a construction train at the future site of the Wilshire/La Brea Station on Metro’s Purple Line Extension Project died. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to Wilshire...
BREA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
Nevada State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Dana Point, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Fullerton, CA
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Clemente, CA
Government
San Clemente, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
City
Capistrano Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
The Oak Ridger

Overview, update on Manhattan Project National Historical Park

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. In an effort to keep everyone safe during this time of pandemic, the meeting will again be virtual. Those who desire to gain access to the meeting may do so by following the instructions provided at the close of this article.
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Economy#Serra#Freight Trains#Rail Service#Lossan#Amtrak Pacific Surfliner#Octa#Bnsf Railway
Tampa Bay Times

What a St. Pete philanthropist’s giving can teach us about rising rents | Letters

He died a year ago. His estate just gave Tampa Bay charities $63 million | April 6. What incredible people David and Virginia Baldwin were, sharing their wealth with those who really need it. I never had the privilege of meeting them, but I’d be willing to bet that if they were still alive and owned rental properties, they wouldn’t be raising rents and gouging their tenants out of a week’s groceries just because they could. While supply chain issues and the high cost of food aren’t problems easily solved, it seems to me that the problem of affordable rents is: Stop the greed. When we vacated our rental home in Phoenix, the property owner who paid cash for the home increased the rent by $400 for the next tenant, no matter that the tenant was a single parent. Because she could. Wealthy investors and property owners could easily get by and live happily ever after with the profit they were making a few years ago, but it appears that is no longer enough. Bottom line, it is a lack of conscience. Not so complex a problem at all.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy