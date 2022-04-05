ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Woman identified in deadly crash involving IDOT dump truck on I-64 in East St. Louis

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A woman died and a man was rushed to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck on Interstate 64 Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, 23-year-old Thailand...

