Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

Free range eggs are no longer available on UK supermarket shelves, as the “largest ever outbreak” of bird flu has kept hens inside for months.UK-wide measures to tackle the outbreak of avian flu were introduced in late November 2021, with bird keepers legally required to house poultry indoors, such as in large barns for commercial flocks.Farmers who have to house their birds to protect human and animal health under Government rules are allowed to keep the free-range status for eggs for 16 weeks, a grace period which expired on Monday.We continue to provide support for the poultry sector throughout this...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 18 DAYS AGO