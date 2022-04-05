ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

By Jordan Gartner
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The cost of groceries continues to rise these days, and the price of eggs is also going up. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bird flu has affected 24 states and more than 46 million birds in...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu-infected chickens disposed of at Cold Spring Egg Farm

PALMYRA, Wis. - For the past few days, the quiet of the country has been disrupted by the sounds on the street. "I’ve had dump truck, after dump truck, after dump truck, some of them lined up starting around 7 a.m. They don’t quit until the afternoon," said Kimberly Wortman.
PALMYRA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Outbreaks#Gray News#The Associated Press#Gray Media Group Inc
Washington Times

Bird flu case found in Wisconsin chickens as outbreak raises concern

A case of Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was confirmed in a commercial chicken flock in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday. According to the agency, samples from the chickens were tested at the Veterinary Diagnostic Library Service Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The flock, located on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Agriculture Online

One in eight of Iowa’s laying hens dies in bird flu outbreaks

In less than three weeks, more than 10 million egg-laying hens have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the country. The casualties included 13% — one in eight — of laying hens in Iowa, the No. 1 egg-producing state, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Free range eggs no longer available in UK due to bird flu

Free range eggs are no longer available on UK supermarket shelves, as the “largest ever outbreak” of bird flu has kept hens inside for months.UK-wide measures to tackle the outbreak of avian flu were introduced in late November 2021, with bird keepers legally required to house poultry indoors, such as in large barns for commercial flocks.Farmers who have to house their birds to protect human and animal health under Government rules are allowed to keep the free-range status for eggs for 16 weeks, a grace period which expired on Monday.We continue to provide support for the poultry sector throughout this...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs WILL return to UK supermarket shelves 'by the start of April' after 35MILLION hens were put in 'lockdown' due to 'biggest ever' bird flu outbreak

Families will be able to start buying free-range eggs again from the start of April after they disappeared from supermarkets when millions of chickens were put under a ‘bird flu lockdown’, industry sources have said. Around 35million of Britain’s hens have spent the last four months cooped up...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC News

Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

Bird flu cases have spread across at least a third of the country. A massive slaughter is underway that could send food prices soaring and cause farmers to lose their entire flocks. Health experts warn that this latest outbreak is the worst since 2015, when 50 million birds were slaughtered or killed by the virus. Experts also say that there is little risk of bird flu jumping to humans. March 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Half a Million Chickens to Be Destroyed in Bird Flu Outbreak

A commercial chicken farm in Nebraska will destroy 570,000 broilers because a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza – better known as bird flu – was discovered in the flock, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported. Earlier this month, bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
Outsider.com

South Dakota Culls Nearly 90,000 Birds Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

Two South Dakota facilities euthanized 85,000 birds amid the state’s first avian flu outbreak in seven years. Two farms in southeastern Charles Minx county diagnosed turkeys with the outbreak. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported birds that came in contact with the turkeys also died. The cullings kept hunters from...
HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu outbreak at Ayrshire wildlife rescue centre

Restrictions have been placed around a wildlife rescue centre in Ayrshire after an outbreak of bird flu. Avian influenza (H5N1) was found at Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue centre near Beith on Friday. It is one of two new outbreaks in Scotland. The virus was also found at a commercial poultry unit...
ANIMALS
KWQC

Niabi Zoo relocates birds inside to protect from bird flu

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo has temporarily relocated and enhanced bird areas to protect from Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, during the heavy migration season. All the birds, except for a pair of eagle owls, have been moved inside, the zoo said. Their enclosures have been...
ANIMALS
News Channel Nebraska

Bird flu discovered in second Butler County farm

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Another large-scale case of bird flu has been discovered in Butler County. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the USDA announced a third confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at an in-state farm and the second one in Butler County. The newest case, which was located...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
KEYC

Bird flu outbreaks a growing concern amongst Iowa agriculture industry

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Thursday the Iowa Department of Agriculture identified Buena Vista County’s 3rd confirmed case of bird flu. Thursday’s outbreak in the commercial turkey operation marks the 6th outbreak in Iowa since March 1st. Wednesday the Iowa Department of Agriculture announced it would be canceling bird...
IOWA STATE
KSNT News

Kansas zoos take precautions with bird flu outbreak

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia , the Topeka Zoo and the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan are all taking precautions after a strain of bird flu has been discovered in wild Kansas birds. The zoos, which have large populations of exotic birds, are taking action to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic […]
TOPEKA, KS
Daily Mail

No free-range eggs available in UK shops from TODAY: All major supermarkets will have to rename packages as 'barn eggs' after Britain's 'largest-ever outbreak' of bird flu kept all hens indoors

Free range eggs are no longer available on UK supermarket shelves, as the 'largest ever outbreak' of bird flu has kept hens inside for months. UK-wide measures to tackle the outbreak of avian flu were introduced in late November 2021, with bird keepers legally required to house poultry indoors, such as in large barns for commercial flocks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy