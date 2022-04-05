ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC legislature members moved to State House basement due to tornado warning

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Rep. Gilliard said that the legislature is back in session and debate has resumed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives were moved into the State House basement due to a tornado warning in the Columbia area.

Rep. Bobby Cox (R-Greenville) tweeted a photo shortly after the issued warning.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) said members were escorted from the House floor in the middle of a session and it is not yet known whether the session will resume later in the evening.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia issued a tornado warning around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday as severe weather moves into the area. Penny-sized hail and a damaging tornado are possible.

The tornado warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Columbia, West Columbia, and Lexington counties.

