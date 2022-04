Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in CT Expected to Jump Amid Shortage in Dementia Care Workforce: Report. A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows that the number of people in Connecticut who are 65 years old and up with Alzheimer’s Disease will likely increase by nearly 13% in just the next three years and it comes amid a shortage in the dementia-care workforce and widespread confusion over how to tell the difference between cognitive issues and normal aging.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO