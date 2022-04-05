ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews work to repair powerlines in Copiah, Lincoln counties

By Jaylan Wright
WESSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Damaging rain and winds caused power outages throughout Wesson on Tuesday, April 5.

Neighbors on West Road said the street has been without power since early Tuesday morning.

Near Co-Lin Community College, students said the power outages affected the dorms and academic buildings earlier in the day, but power was restored at a later time.

Possible tornado causes damage in Covington County

Officials in the area urged drivers to use caution in neighborhoods where there are fallen trees.

According to power crews, electrical power line arms were also down, and they are in the process of being repaired.

Neighbors across Wesson hope power will be restored by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

