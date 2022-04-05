ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reaction: Largest tax cut in state history

By Aundrea Adams
wtva.com
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed the largest tax cut in state history...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi lawmakers pass largest-ever state income tax cut

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation, is on track for its largest-ever tax cut. The Republican-controlled state House and Senate voted by wide margins Sunday to pass a bill that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023. The bill goes to Republican Gov. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WGAL

Bill introduced in Pennsylvania Senate to cut state's gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate President Pro Tempore, Jake Corman introduced a new bill Monday that would cut Pennsylvania's gas tax. The proposed bill, called the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, would cut the state's gas tax by one-third through the end of the year. The revenue would be replaced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#Tax Bracket
The Center Square

Cox: Cutting gas taxes in Utah more complicated than in other states

(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax in Utah would be “complicated,” Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday. Gas is about $1 more per gallon than it was in Utah last month, according to AAA. Cox said during his monthly news briefing it is higher than it ever has been in the state. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Utah is $4.35, according to AAA.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suspending tax would cut state revenues nearly $2M a day

DES MOINES — With fuel prices topping $4 a gallon in some places in Iowa, topping off the tank can be a choice between gas and groceries or hitting the road and staying home. In response to the pain consumers are feeling at the pump, some governors and state...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy