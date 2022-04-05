Reaction: Largest tax cut in state history

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO