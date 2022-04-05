United Professional Rodeo Association Finale to be held at State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will be the host of the Year-End Finale of the United Professional Rodeo Association.

"They've been in Sulphur Springs for several decades for their finale," said Daryl Real, senior vice president of agriculture and livestock for the State Fair of Texas. "And so now we're moving it to Dallas, and we're excited about it."

The event marks a continued return for rodeo at the State Fair.

"After about a 25-year hiatus, we brought it back last year and had great success with 11 performances," Real said.

This year, there will be 13 performances, starting on October 18 and running through October 22.

"We'll have a great diversity of rodeos, including our cowboys of color rodeo, our Mexican rodeo Fiesta, our ranch rodeo, we'll have a great bullfighters only event and a bull riding," Real said, "and then we'll cap it all off with a ranch rodeo that leads right into our United Professional Rodeo Association Finale."

The finale features a purse of more than $200,000.

"We will invite the top 15 contestants in the UPRA events, as well as the highest ranking rookie," Real said. "So we'll have 16 contestants in all eight events that will compete in a three-head format."

The events include bareback bronc riding, ladies barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, women's breakaway roping, and bull riding.

The rodeo performances will be held in the Fair Park Coliseum, where the first National Finals Rodeo was held.

