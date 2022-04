It is my pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with you this morning as part of our 2021 American Pediatric Society (APS) Presidential Plenary session and to give the annual APS Presidential Address. I have been thrilled for having the privilege of serving as President of the APS this past year. This has been an amazing year and it has provided me with the wonderful opportunity to work with and to get to know an extraordinary group of talented pediatric leaders from multiple disciplines and institutions across the country. The APS, including leadership, staff, and membership, consists of a remarkable and talented group of people, each of whom has rolled up their sleeves and taken on the demands of these challenging times with great vision, thoughtfulness, and skills. Their commitment and dedication to addressing diverse child health issues have been inspiring. It has been especially a pleasure to see these folks come together as a team to address so many concurrent challenges that we faced during these difficult times.

