Seattle, WA

Joe Nguyen seeking reelection as 34th Legislative District Senator

 3 days ago
Senator Joe Nguyen (D-34) announced this week that he will be seeking reelection as 34th Legislative District Senator.

Nguyen is running for a second term in the 34th District, which includes Vashon, West Seattle, White Center, and west Burien.

He recently wrapped up the 2022 legislative session, where he helped pass a transportation package and directed significant investments for working families during this crucial period of pandemic recovery.

“First elected in 2018, Nguyen has quickly built a reputation as an effective and hardworking legislator,” his office said in a statement. “He has been instrumental in passing transformative policies ranging from climate change, transportation, and economic development, earning him a position on the Democrats’ leadership team.”

Here’s more from Nguyen’s office:

Politics is about people, and Nguyen is running to ensure the voices of those historically left out of the political process are heard in Olympia.

“Successful legislation requires affirming our duty as elected officials to serve communities,” said Nguyen. “Every Washingtonian deserves a healthy future, one in which we combat climate change while providing economic opportunities. And as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, it’s especially important that we’re setting up families for an equitable recovery.”

Nguyen is eager to reach out to new constituents in the 34th Legislative District which has slightly changed with recent redistricting; the district now expands into the ever-growing Georgetown neighborhood. Along with South Park, and parts of Downtown Seattle, the 34th LD still includes West Seattle, Burien, and White Center.

The Southwest Seattle neighborhoods have a rich history as a working-class, blue collar hub. One of the driving factors for Nguyen to become a State Senator was the urgency he felt Washington State needed to take to better protect workers and their communities. Representing more of Southwest Seattle is an exciting opportunity to impact Seattle’s labor history.

“In the legislature, I have been able to improve public services for working families, but there’s still much more work to be done, and I’m ready to continue to lead,” Nguyen said.

About Joe

In many ways, Joe’s life story is the story of countless people in King County: after his parents arrived in Washington as refugees from the Vietnam War, they were resettled in public housing in White Center, where they raised Joe and his siblings. His father was a mechanic and his mother worked as a seamstress before a tragic car accident turned their family’s world upside down. The accident left his father quadraplegic, requiring Joe and his siblings to take turns leaving during lunch to take care of him, and returning to class to finish the school day.

Starting when he was just 14, Joe began working to help support his family. This experience gave him an appreciation for hard work, but also a thankfulness for basic needs programs and generous community members.

After years volunteering to address homelessess and community organizing, Joe knew he had to step up for his community in a bold, new way– he launched his campaign for the 34th District State Senate seat to bring historically excluded voices to Olympia.

Joe has played a critical role in passing progressive tax reform, protecting our environment, and securing funding for programs that support the most vulnerable.

Joe lives in West Seattle with his wife Tallie, a special education teacher in the Highline Public School District, and is a very proud father to their three energetic children.

