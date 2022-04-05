ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Meeting To Discuss Development Of Greenwood Happening Tonight

By Dustin Stone
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final community meeting for the Evans-Fintube redevelopment...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
FourStates

Joplin school board meeting tonight

Joplin, Mo. — The monthly school board meeting for the Joplin R-8 School District is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with a closed session to be held prior. The board has released their agenda for the meeting which takes place at the Joplin Schools Administration Building, located at 825 South Pearl in Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
Romesentinel.com

Lowville board of education discusses 2022-23 budget development at regular meeting

LOWVILLE — Last Monday, the Lowville Academy & Central School District Board of Education held a general monthly meeting. Among the topics discussed was the 2022-2023 budget development. Two parts of the proposed budget were reviewed: general support and pupil transportation. General support included central services and special items. Central services involved the awarding of bids/contracts. Special items concerned requests from the regional BOCES.
LOWVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy