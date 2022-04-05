UK Credit Card FinTech Jaja Finance Wins $157M in Investor Commitments

Neither Ola Cabs nor Avail Finance disclosed the value of the acquisition. Indian ride-hailing company Ola has signed an acquisition agreement with Avail Finance. The multinational cab company headquartered in Bangalore operates in several business verticals as a subsidiary of ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd. Ola Cabs offers various services ranging from financial services, economy to luxury travel to be a marketplace for preloved cars. Users order rides through the Ola app as well as on the website. The business boasts over 200,000 bookings daily. Hence, its need for cash and online payments led to the birth of its lending platform, Ola Financial Services. Ola Financial Services, established 7 years ago, also launched its mobile payment, OlaMoney. Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta founded Avail Finance. Interestingly, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is Ankush’s brother.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO