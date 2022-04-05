ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Credit Card FinTech Jaja Finance Wins $157M in Investor Commitments

A consortium of investors has committed to fund up to £120 million ($157 million) in credit card lender Jaja Finance, a press release said Tuesday (April 5). The consortium is being led by KKR and TDR Capital, both private equity companies. The consortium has also recently taken majority...

#Credit Card#Consumer Credit#Investor#Kkr#Jaja Finance#Tdr Capital
