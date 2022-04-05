ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

‘Lansing Freedom Convoy’ stops at Michigan Capital

By Izzy Martin, Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iAhJ_0f0PAw5G00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing locals driving around the Capital area on Tuesday afternoon may have noticed nearly a dozen truckers honking their horns around the State Capitol.

City of Lansing officials say that truckers from the “Lansing Freedom Convoy” parked in paid spots that totaled to more than $1,000 over the course of two days.

One woman named Candy Cook says that while she was unsure of who covered the bill, she was protesting a mix of issues from 2020 COVID-19 mandates to the 2020 election.

“One of the aspects is transparency over our elections,” said Cook. “2020 raised many concerns for many people and the constant push back is itself is a red flag. You can not oppose transparency on our elections unless you are benefiting from it or you are a coward.”

Though demonstrators were honking around the building, the Capital itself was mostly empty today, as the Michigan Legislature was not in session.

Cook plans on showing up to the next major rally at the State Capital on April 30th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 27

Enigma4
3d ago

I guess they have money to burn because gas prices are very high. Perhaps Jeni Thomas and Betsy DeVos financed their ridiculous parade. America is on the downside due to trump and his comrades.

Reply(5)
17
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convoy#Michigan Capital#The Michigan Legislature#The State Capital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WLUC

How auto insurance refunds are being deposited

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - How car insurance refunds checks are being distributed. Local car insurance companies are saying they all do it differently, some will be mailing check refunds regardless of how you pay whereas some will deposit it in your bank account if you have automatic payments. And everyone will receive refunds at different times.
MARQUETTE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy