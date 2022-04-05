ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police chief’s new home burglarized, neighbors say

By April Thompson
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5oQi_0f0PATgJ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Neighbors say burglars broke into a new home in East Memphis where Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is getting ready to move.

They said Davis’ home and another still under construction were hit around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The thieves tore out furnaces and pulled out appliances like washers and dryers, then left them in a nearby yard, according to a police report.

Neighbors said the burglars got to a muddy area and couldn’t go any further, so they abandoned their loot.

One of the homes is just getting the electricity installed and is not ready for move-in, but those on Davis’ street said her house is practically finished, and she and family were supposed to move in any day.

It’s not the first time the new police chief has been a crime victim. In January, someone broke into Davis’ car while she was shopping at a store and stole her secondary duty weapon.

Memphis Police chief’s gun stolen from vehicle in Cordova

Neighbors said they don’t know whether this crime was random or targeted, but some feel it was an inside job by someone who knew what was in the house.

They also said they heard there was no forced entry, and that a window may have been left open.

Still, Davis’ new neighbors said they are excited to have the police chief in their community.

“It make me safe having her live her because I know they will be watching her house very well,” said one of her neighbors.

“We’re moving forward”: Mayor Strickland speaks on police chief’s stolen gun

“I am not really worried about it. I think it was somebody knew things were going into a new house and getting ready to move into, because all these have been built since I moved here and nobody has had any trouble,” another neighbor said.

There are plenty of cameras in the community. Neighbors said police have been looking at them, and one camera actually may have caught the thieves in the act.

So far we haven’t been told of any arrest.

“I think she is gonna have some security on house like we all do and we are gonna be very vigilant and careful for one another from now on,” her neighbor said.

We have asked Memphis Police for comment on the burglary. We are waiting to hear back.

NEXT: Four charged after Raleigh rideshare carjacking Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

‘I just knew then that my son was dead’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Carjacking#Crime#Burglary
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Young Dolph's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Death

Nearly four months after his passing, Young Dolph's death has formally been ruled a homicide. According to a report Fox 13 in Memphis published Tuesday, March 15, the official autopsy report confirms that Dolph was shot 22 times during the shootout that claimed his life outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies back in November. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center's autopsy report also details exactly where the rapper was shot. Dolph suffered gunshot wounds in the right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing 1-year-old found, father remains at large

UPDATE: TBI says missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been safely recovered in Nashville. His father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing baby boy. 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27. TBI […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy